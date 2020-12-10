CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillThursday, December 10, 2020, 04:35 PM EDT

ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT Delivers Liquid-Cooled Big Navi Gaming Goodness

Earlier this week, we brought you our review of AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT reference card, which is an excellent all-around performer (unless you're looking to run the tables with ray tracing enabled). Not long after, we saw the first custom Radeon RX 6900 XT cards announced by ASUS and ASRock.

While those initial custom cards were pretty much standard fare, ASUS has another, over-the-top SKU for well-heeled gaming enthusiasts out there. Witness the liquid-cooled ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is ASUS' latest flagship AMD graphics card. The ROG Strix LC is a 2.2-slot design with a low-profile heatsink, full-coverage cold plate (covering the GPU and GDDR6 memory), and a blower-style fan. ASUS also specs triple 8-pin power connectors, and recommends at least an 850W power supply. On the backplate you'll find a single HDMI 2.1 port, dual DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, and a USB-C port.

There's a 240mm radiator (topped by two 120mm RGB fans) along with 600mm tubing to accommodate EATX chassis designs. Other features include ASUS FanConnect II, which includes two additional fan headers on the graphics card's PCB, Super Allow Power II (which consists of premium alloy chokes and solid polymer capacitors), and GPU Tweak II for monitoring all aspects of the GPU including performance/thermal tweaks. You also have Aura Sync, for controlling RGB lighting effects.

Unfortunately, ASUS has not given us any clues as to what the Game and Boost Clocks are for the ROG Strix LC, but we can expect for gamers to shoot for some lofty gains over the 2,015MHz (Game) and 2,250MHz (Boost) clocks of the reference cards. 

At this time, we are not aware of ASUS’ launch plans for the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT, but we have the feeling that it won’t be cheap. The ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT is priced at $899, versus $649 for the reference. We’d imagine that the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT will be come with quite a premium over its $999 reference counterpart.


