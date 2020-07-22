ASUS Launches ROG Strix XG16 Portable Display, Falchion Mechanical Keyboard And Cetra RGB Headphones
The ASUS Republic of Gamers 2020 Game Changer Launch Event is today and included a slew of new products. Aside from the ASUS ROG Phone 3, there are also several new gaming peripherals. The ROG Cetra RGB gaming headphones, ROG Falchion mechanical gaming keyboard, and the ROG Strix XG16 portable gaming monitor should be available for the upcoming holiday season.
The ROG Cetra RGB in-ear gaming headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and customizable RGB lighting. The headphones also include “exclusive 10mm ASUS Essence drivers” that help provide a strong bass and overall “optimized” listening experience. They can be used with a variety of platforms including mobile devices, PCs, Macs, and the Nintendo Switch. To top it off, they also include three different sizes of silicone tips and ear fins so that users can have a better fit. This is especially nice since many of us currently find ourselves in need of headphones that can be comfortably used all day. The headphones will be available in North America this coming September.
They are also releasing their ROG Falchion wireless mechanical keyboard with 1ms response times and 2.4GHz connectivity. This keyboard is 65% the size of an average keyboard and has therefore been built for portability and small work and gaming spaces. It also features a touch panel that can be used for a variety of purposes including as a macro key. It has up to 400 hours of battery life and the RGB LEDs will indicate the status of your battery. The keyboard should be for sale sometime around Q4 2020 in North America.
Last but not least, consumers will soon be able to purchase the ROG Strix XG16 portable gaming monitor. The monitor has a 15.6-inch display, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1080p HD resolution. This monitor is particularly intended to provide viewers with flexibility in different kinds of environments. Its panel allows for wide viewing angles, a kickstand can be opened up to 70 degrees, and the monitor works with the ROG tripod. The monitor also features two USB-C ports and one Micro HDMI port which permits it to be used with notebooks and compatible smartphones. The ROG Strix XG16 portable gaming monitor will be available for purchase in December 2020 in North America.
Many of us are not going out and about these days, but portability is still important. Some may find themselves working from atypical spaces and may need to move their work and gaming items throughout the day. All of the above products are intended to be space savers. It will be interesting to see how these peripherals are received by the public.