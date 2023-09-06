ASUS Issues Emergency Firmware Updates For These Popular Wi-Fi Routers, Update ASAP





It's a good idea to periodically check for firmware updates for all of your hardware devices, especially in this era of the Internet of Things (IoT). We could go on a whole tangent about the state of security affairs within the IoT industry, but will save that for another time. For now, we encourage to check if your wireless router is running the latest firmware, particularly if you own an ASUS model.





ASUS is pushing out updates for at least three popular Wi-Fi router models, those being the RT-AC86U (AC2900), RT-AX56U (AX1800), and RT-AX55 (AX1800). The latter two are Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) routers, while the first one is a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) model. The MSRPs on these models range from $89.99 to $149.99







All three are vulnerable to a set of format string security flaws, each with a Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) rating of 9.8 out 10. That puts the flaws squarely into 'Critical' territory. Hackers with the proper know-how can exploit each one remotely and then run arbitrary operations and/or interrupt service.





Here are the three flaws as outlined by Taiwan's CERT website...