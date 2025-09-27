ASUS Discovers Root Cause Of ROG Gaming Laptop Stuttering, Fix Inbound





Relief is coming for owners of certain models ASUS ROG laptops that have been experiencing stutters and performance issues. After investigating reports of issues that popped up on Reddit and other parts of the web, ASUS issued an update on X saying it was able to determine the culprit and is releasing firmware updates to resolve the situation.





The issue gained widespread attention after Reddit user ZephKeks performed a deep dive investigation and posted their results to GitHub . It's a long read and extremely thorough, with the user ultimately determining that stutters and audio cracking on ASUS ROG laptops are the result of a "cascade of firmware design failures."





Multiple media outlets picked up on the story, including ours, which caught the attention of ASUS. In a post on X at the time, ASUS ROG North America (@ASUS_ROGNA) assured users that their feedback had been heard and that its team was "actively investigating" the situation.





Fast forward barely a week and a half later and ASUS posted another encouraging update on X.

"After internal testing, our engineering team has isolated the issue that causes stuttering and performance interruptions on some models of our ROG laptops. Since we know the community is waiting enthusiastically for a solution, we'll be releasing a beta BIOS for specific SKUs of the 2023 Strix Scar 15 (G533ZW) and 2023 Zephyrus M16 (GU604VI) on our support site in the coming week," ASUS posted.





We checked the support pages for both laptops and did not see any new BIOS updates available, beta or otherwise. But if you own one of the affected models, keep checking as they could drop at any time.





Normally we'd caution against installing beta firmware, as it may not be as polished as a final release and could lead to stability issues and other quirks. In this case, however, users already having issues may feel it's worth rolling the dice. For those who are willing to take a chance, ASUS assures that any applicable warranties will remain intact.





"For the rest of the community, finalized BIOS updates for all affected models will start rolling out in early October, with select SKUs included in each subsequent waves," ASUS says.





In other words, ASUS acknowledges that more than just two laptop models are having issues and plans to issue BIOS updates for other SKUs as well.