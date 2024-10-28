ASRock's Decadent New Motherboard Supports 24TB Of RAM And Dual CPUs





Maybe you splurged on a decked-out motherboard for your AMD or Intel build with a model that's chock full of bells and whistles, as well as copious overclocking potential. That's all well and good, but can you jam two processors into that thing, and/or cram a staggering 24 terabytes (yes, TERABYTES) of RAM into a sea of DIMM slots? You can on ASRock's new EPYC beast, the TURIN2D48G-2L+.





Why in the world would you want to run 24TB of in the first place? To keep Google's Chrome browser satiated, of course! Jesting (sort of) aside, ASRock's beastly new motherboard is obviously not intended for consumer consumption no matter how all-out you plan to go on your next gaming rig. Instead, it takes aim at rack servers where such computing excess won't necessarily go to waste.





To that end, ASRock's proprietary motherboard rocks a pair of CPU sockets supporting AMD's 5th gen EPYC 9005 Turing chips based on Zen 5, and also AMD's 4th gen EPYC 9004 Genoa chips, both of which slip into the same SP5 (LGA 6096) socket. For those who plan to pick this board up, ASRock notes that a BIOS update is required to support the 9005 silicon. Max TDP is listed at 500W, which is PLENTY.













For the memory, this thing is outfitted with 24 DIMM slots per CPU, for a total of 48 DIMM slots (we double-checked the math). The slots support up to 96GB per RDIMM for 512GB per RDIMM-3DS, the latter of which paves the way for 24.576TB of RAM. Folks, that's a lot of memory, even for Chrome. Additionally, it supports DDR5 memory up to 5,200MT/s for single DIMMs per channel (1DPC) or 4,400MT/s for two DIMMs per channel (2DPC).





Storage options are robust, too. ASRock's TURIN2D48G-2L+ is configured with a dozen MCIO slots (PCIe 5.0 / CXL 2.0 x8), 34 SATA 6Gbps ports, and a pair of M.2 slots (albeit limited to PCie 3.0 or SATA 6Gbps).













Users will also find a whole bunch of headers for various odds and ends, along with a rear I/O comprised for a UID button with LED, a power button, an RST button, an NMI button, an HDD LED, a system LED, a DB15 (VGA) port, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two RJ45 (1Gbps) LAN ports powered by Intel's i350 controller, and a dedicated IPMI.



