Arc Discrete GPU Chat With Intel Fellow Tom Petersen – 2.5 Geeks
Intel Graphics Innovation Fellow Tom "TAP" Petersen joined us on our most recent 2.5 Geeks live stream to discuss the company’s just-launched Arc mobile GPUs. TAP is offered up some great insights and lively discussion regarding all things Intel Arc discrete graphics, from performance and key differentiating features to the future of Arc and its market impact. Don’t miss this one! And don’t forget to like and subscribe to the channel...
Show Notes:
06:26 - How Long Has Arc Been In The Works?
09:03 - TAP Looking Back On His Career
12:00 - Differentiating With Deep Link
15:03 - Talking Media And AV1 Encoding
18:18 - Can You Use AV1 With Hyper Encode?
19:30 - Arc Cores, Slices And Stacks
21:58 - What About TMUs and ROPs?
23:05 - Graphics Clocks Explained
29:05 - Arc Launch Strategy Discussion
33:44 - Speed Sync And Smooth Sync
42:50 - Why No HDMI 2.1?
44:11 - Does Arc Have Resizable Bar Support?
44:37 - A Word On Intel Arc Driver Updates
44:55 - Arc Control Discussion
46:04 - XeSS – Games And Comparisons
52:09 - XeSS On Non-Arc GPUs
53:11 - Single-Root IO Virtualization?!?
53:56 - XMX Engines And Matrix Multiplies
56:24 - Power Questions, Gaming On Battery
01:01:01 - Intel Arc Desktop GPU
01:03:54 - Don’t Pause And Pixel Peep Here!
01:04:49 - Some Closing Thoughts