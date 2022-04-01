Arc Discrete GPU Chat With Intel Fellow Tom Petersen – 2.5 Geeks

Intel Graphics Innovation Fellow Tom "TAP" Petersen joined us on our most recent 2.5 Geeks live stream to discuss the company’s just-launched Arc mobile GPUs. TAP is offered up some great insights and lively discussion regarding all things Intel Arc discrete graphics, from performance and key differentiating features to the future of Arc and its market impact. Don’t miss this one! And don’t forget to like and subscribe to the channel...06:26 - How Long Has Arc Been In The Works?09:03 - TAP Looking Back On His Career12:00 - Differentiating With Deep Link15:03 - Talking Media And AV1 Encoding18:18 - Can You Use AV1 With Hyper Encode?19:30 - Arc Cores, Slices And Stacks21:58 - What About TMUs and ROPs?23:05 - Graphics Clocks Explained29:05 - Arc Launch Strategy Discussion33:44 - Speed Sync And Smooth Sync42:50 - Why No HDMI 2.1?44:11 - Does Arc Have Resizable Bar Support?44:37 - A Word On Intel Arc Driver Updates44:55 - Arc Control Discussion46:04 - XeSS – Games And Comparisons52:09 - XeSS On Non-Arc GPUs53:11 - Single-Root IO Virtualization?!?53:56 - XMX Engines And Matrix Multiplies56:24 - Power Questions, Gaming On Battery01:01:01 - Intel Arc Desktop GPU01:03:54 - Don’t Pause And Pixel Peep Here!01:04:49 - Some Closing Thoughts