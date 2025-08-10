Apple’s iOS 26 Public Beta Arrives And Reports Say It’s A Game-Changer
The new iOS 26 camera app has also been redesigned to make it easier for selfie lovers to take pictures with one hand. Apple has shifted the iPhone trigger button and other vital functions closer to the thumb area on-screen. We're unsure if the app can auto-differentiate between right-handed and left-handed users at this point, but some testers have confirmed that it is currently optimized for right-handed use only. Hopefully that changes in the final release.
The camera app has been equipped with a toggle switch that allows users to choose the "classic mode" as well.
The message app has also been updated with some fancy, new settings. For example, a chat's background image can now be changed to either gallery images or images from an existing list. When you chat on WhatsApp or Discord, you can easily see who is typing; which is a popular addition. The good news is that this useful feature is reportedly coming to the iPhone message app.
The mail app has also been slightly revamped for a friendlier user experience. Several other features have also been added, but you might need to wait for the public release to enjoy them fully.
If you would like to take some of these new features for a spin, you'll need to upgrade to the latest iOS 26 public beta. However, upgrading can be risky, so back up your iPhone before taking the plunge. Once you've got a backup saved, head over to the Apple website using the Safari browser and sign in with your password or passkey. Then, open your Settings App > General > Software Update > Beta Updates > iOS 26 Public Beta. Follow on-screen instructions to complete the process. Its worth noting that this is iOS 26's second public beta. The first was released last month.