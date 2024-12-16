Apple's AI Stirs Up A Storm Of Backlash For Generating Fake Luigi Mangione News
The BBC is accusing the notification summary Apple Intelligence provides to users of generating an incorrect summary of a news story it worked on. It seems as if some users received a notification regarding Luigi Mangione, the man accused to have shot and murdered United Health CEO Brian Thompson in New York. The notification stated that Mangione had shot himself, when in actuality he had been found and arrested by law enforcement.
It seems as if this isn’t the first time Apple Intelligence has been found to deliver such inaccuracies. In November, The New York Times reported about the International Criminal Court having issued an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the notification displayed to users appeared to have informed them that Netanyahu had already been arrested.
These are some embarrassing failures by Apple Intelligence. Especially after Apple made it the linchpin of iOS 18 and one of the selling points for users to pick up an iPhone 16. It’s also a technology that the company hopes will be a key driver of new revenue, as it wants to eventually charge users a monthly subscription for using more advanced Apple Intelligence features.
It's surprising to see a company known for delivering a polished experience roll out something so highly touted in such a haphazard manner. Apple has a lot of work to do if it wants to achieve all of the grand plans it had for Apple Intelligence.