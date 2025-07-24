AppleCare One Will Protect Your Devices For $20 Per Month, Should You Bite?





Apple has launched a new AppleCare One subscription plan that covers multiple devices for a flat $19.99 monthly fee. The base plan includes coverage for up to three devices, be it any combination of iPhone (including the iPhone 16 Pro ), Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and so forth, with the option of stacking on even more devices at $5.99 apiece.





This is the first time that Apple has offered a multiple-device bundle for its AppleCare+ program, which extends coverage beyond the base warranty and can make repairs cheaper than they otherwise would have been.





"At Apple, we’re focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences," said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, combining simplicity and exceptional value."













It's nice that Apple is giving the option of bundling coverage of multiple devices into a single plan, though depending on how entrenched you are into Apple's ecosystem, the cost can quickly add up.





For example, if you and your significant other both own an iPhone, both have a MacBook Pro, and both sport an Apple Watch, you're looking at an additional $17.97 per month to cover all six devices, bringing the grand total to $37.96 per month. That works out to $455.52 per year.





Yes, that's cheaper than having individual AppleCare+ plans for each device, which would otherwise cost up to $13.99 per month per iPhone (iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max), up to $14.99 per month for each MacBook Pro (16-inch), and up to $4.99 per month for each Apple Watch (series 10). Add it all up and you're looking at $67.94 per month.





So from that perspective, the AppleCare One plan is a solid deal. However, at that point, you might be better off earmarking the same or a similar amount of money yourself each month, and then tap into it only when and if needed. If nothing breaks, you just saved yourself several hundred dollars. You also avoid the hassle of Apple potentially denying coverage for whatever reason.













Pricing aside, the AppleCare One plan includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage (like drops and spills), along with 24/7 priority support, certified repairs, and battery coverage. It also expands theft and loss coverage beyond just the iPhone to also include iPad and Apple Watch devices.







"With AppleCare One, customers can now add products they already own that are up to four years old1 if they are in good condition.3 This provides customers with more opportunities to protect their devices, even beyond the current 60-day window to purchase AppleCare+," Apple add s.



