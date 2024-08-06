Apple Watch Owner Credits Wearable For Life-Saving Heart Rate Notification
While Apple had to backtrack a bit on its blood oxygen sensor, its heart rate monitor has been a steadfast feature for wearers. The wearables’ ability to keep track of a person’s heart rate, record an ECG, and provide heart health notifications has not only been a favorite among Apple fans, but in some instances life-saving. Such was the case for one gentleman, whose cardiologist stated the smartwatch played a large role in saving the man’s life.
Moore added that the constant notifications worried him enough to contact his wife, who immediately came to where he was and took him to the hospital. “The doctor kind of theatrically ran in and said, ‘This is not good. This is not good. You need a pacemaker right now,” Moore remarked.
The cardiac electrophysiologist, Omid Yousefian, proclaimed, “Yes, his watch had a big role in saving his life.” The doctor went on to caution, however, that while smartwatches can detect unusually low and high heart rates, they cannot detect a heart attack.
Yousefian noted for physicians, symptoms are the most important thing when diagnosing a patient. In Moore’s case, his Apple Watch alerted him to the symptom of his low heart rate, and subsequently led him to go to the hospital. The early detection, and Moore’s actions, provided the precious time needed for Yousefian to perform the lifesaving procedure.
It is important to note that some studies have found Moore may not want to continue wearing his smartwatch after receiving a pacemaker. In one study, researchers from the University of Utah found there is a risk of a smartwatch disrupting pacemakers. The study authors concluded people with implantable devices should avoid wearable fitness trackers that use a technology called “bioimpedance sending.” As with any health issue, wearers should always consult their physician if they have any concerns.
As for how Moore feels following the Apple Watch saving his life, he remarked, “I feel great.” The lucky man added, “I think that the wearable market, in particular, for the value it provides, not just in your daily life, but literally informing you about your health in real-time. And in my instance, I think, saving my life.”