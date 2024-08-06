CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Watch Owner Credits Wearable For Life-Saving Heart Rate Notification

by Tim SweezyTuesday, August 06, 2024, 11:00 AM EDT
hero apple watch ultra heart rate monitor
A California man is crediting his Apple Watch for saving his life after it detected he had an abnormally low heart rate. In no uncertain terms, the Monticello resident declared, “This little device saved my life.” And his cardiologist agrees.

While Apple had to backtrack a bit on its blood oxygen sensor, its heart rate monitor has been a steadfast feature for wearers. The wearables’ ability to keep track of a person’s heart rate, record an ECG, and provide heart health notifications has not only been a favorite among Apple fans, but in some instances life-saving. Such was the case for one gentleman, whose cardiologist stated the smartwatch played a large role in saving the man’s life.

image of peter moore and apple watch
Image of Peter Moore and his Apple Watch. Credit KLTA5

Peter Moore remarked in an interview about the incident, “My phone alerted me to a low heart rate, something I had never seen before. My heart rate had dropped to 32, and the watch kept insisting something was wrong.”

Moore added that the constant notifications worried him enough to contact his wife, who immediately came to where he was and took him to the hospital. “The doctor kind of theatrically ran in and said, ‘This is not good. This is not good. You need a pacemaker right now,” Moore remarked.

The cardiac electrophysiologist, Omid Yousefian, proclaimed, “Yes, his watch had a big role in saving his life.” The doctor went on to caution, however, that while smartwatches can detect unusually low and high heart rates, they cannot detect a heart attack.

Yousefian noted for physicians, symptoms are the most important thing when diagnosing a patient. In Moore’s case, his Apple Watch alerted him to the symptom of his low heart rate, and subsequently led him to go to the hospital. The early detection, and Moore’s actions, provided the precious time needed for Yousefian to perform the lifesaving procedure.

It is important to note that some studies have found Moore may not want to continue wearing his smartwatch after receiving a pacemaker. In one study, researchers from the University of Utah found there is a risk of a smartwatch disrupting pacemakers. The study authors concluded people with implantable devices should avoid wearable fitness trackers that use a technology called “bioimpedance sending.” As with any health issue, wearers should always consult their physician if they have any concerns.

As for how Moore feels following the Apple Watch saving his life, he remarked, “I feel great.” The lucky man added, “I think that the wearable market, in particular, for the value it provides, not just in your daily life, but literally informing you about your health in real-time. And in my instance, I think, saving my life.”
Tags:  SmartWatch, (NASDAQ:AAPL), wearable, Apple Watch, heart rate
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment