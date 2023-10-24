Apple Announces Its Scary Fast Event With New M3 Silicon Powered Devices Expected
Apple has confirmed rumors that the company plans on making another big announcement by the end of the month with its upcoming "Scary Fast" event. Many have speculated that the Cupertino-based company will likely announce a new iMac and possibly a new MacBook Pro with the latest M3 chipset.
Fans of Apple were a bit disappointed with the company's last announcement, which only included an updated Apple Pencil with USB-C. The hope was that the company would also announce a new iPad model. However, Apple may make up for the lack of a new iPad model with its upcoming "Scary Fast" event. The star of the event will most likely be the yet-to-be-released M3 chip, and the much-anticipated refresh of the beloved iMac that still runs on previous-generation M1 Apple silicon.
Apple's current iMac with the M1 chip launched all the way back in April 2021. Apple has since released the updated and faster M2 chipset, making the iMac a perfect launch pad for the M3 chip. Apple's M3 is expected to be fabricated on TSMC's 3nm process, and that should bring significant performance and power efficiency improvements over the M2's 5nm process.
Perhaps less likely is Apple announcing another MacBook Pro with the new M3 chip. All of the current models are already based on the M2 processor, with the 14-inch and 16-inch models releasing at the beginning of this year. If a new Macbook Pro appears, a refresh for the 13-inch model is more likely, being that the M2-based version of that model launched last summer. According to Bloomberg's Marc Gurman, anyone hoping for a new MacBook Air will most likely be disappointed.
As of right now, it is not clear if the focus of the "Scary Fast" event will be on the M3 chip, but the name, Scary Fast, lends itself well to that being the case. Apple will host the event live on its website, YouTube, and via the Apple TV app, with a start time of 5pm PT on October 30, 2023.