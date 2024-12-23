CATEGORIES
Ding Dong! Apple Could Come Knocking On Amazon’s Door With A Smart Doorbell

by Paul LillyMonday, December 23, 2024, 09:18 AM EDT
Smart doorbell with an Apple logo.
Apple is constantly searching for what could be its next big thing after striking gold with the iPhone. This has resulted in several cancelled projects, like its autonomous EV plans, and ambitious product releases like the Vision Pro. There's been a lot of chatter about what other products and services Apple is considering, and one we can add to the growing pile is the smart doorbell sector.

This is a market that is currently dominated by the likes of Amazon (Ring and Blink), Google (Nest), and Eufy, among a spattering of others. It's always difficult to make a splash in a category that already has several well-established players, but if there's a company can afford to jump into the deep end of a crowded pool and make waves, it would be Apple.

More than just a theoretical observation, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his latest PowerOn newsletter that an in-home security camera is already "deep in development" at Apple. It's one of several devices that Apple is purportedly developing in a effort to become a bigger player in the smart home space. Along those same lines, it's also said to be working on a smart doorbell.

Video doorbell with an Apple logo.

According to Gurman, the smart doorbell that's in development by Apple would lean on "advanced facial recognition" as a way to stand out from the crowd. The device would have a wireless connection to a deadbolt, which would enable occupants to unlock their door by way of a face scan, similar to how Face ID works on iPhone and iPad devices.

It's also said that Apple's eventual smart doorbell system would be compatible with existing third-party locks, ones that support the company's HomeKit technology. Likewise, it's also possible that Apple teams up with a third-party lock maker so it can offer a complete system right out of the gate.

Using a Face ID system would be an interesting way for Apple to separate itself from the competition in what has become a somewhat crowded space. It would not be without risk, though, as Apple would have to be careful to ensure its system works exactly as intended, lest a burglar gain access to a home. Face ID works really well, though, so it's probably not a show-stopping concern.

Gurman posits another possible direction in his latest newsletter—Apple selling the technology to a third-party, rather than releasing its own smart doorbell ecosystem. From our vantage point, we see that as the less likely route, given that it's a big opportunity here for Apple to advance the smart home category with its own hardware and software, but we'll see. The caveat is that we won't find out soon. It's said that Apple won't be ready to release a smart doorbell in 2025, and instead is targeting 2026.

Images generated with Google Gemini (via Imagen 3)
