Apple Just Declared This iPhone Model Obsolete And This iPad As Vintage

As much as Apple products are seemingly made to last forever with its trademark high build and materials quality, there comes a time when even your treasured Apple device gets too old for back-end support. The iPhone 6 Plus (though oddly not the iPhone 6), being almost 10 years old, is the latest to hit that milestone.





Apple considers products obsolete when they've not been distributed for sale for more than 7 years. Moreover, hardware services and authorized service providers will cease support and repair, so if you plan on keeping your old phone running, it's all DIY from here. Here's the full list of obsolete iPhones worldwide:

iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6 Plus

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were popular devices when they were released in September 2014, for better or for worse. Users loved them for their larger (at the time) 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays, NFC compatibility, and svelte design (the iPhone 6 still is the thinnest phone it's made). However, both phones were mired with issues.





The most prominent was what became known as " Bendgate, " where the chassis of the phones where found to bend too easily even when carried in a pocket. Touchscreen failure was also a huge problem, partly related to the weak chassis. It was found that the flexing caused the connectors for the touchscreen layer to degrade or fail altogether.