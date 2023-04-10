Apple Hit With Lawsuit Over Fake Versions Of ChatGPT Rival Ernie AI Chatbot





ERNIE Bot demonstrates proficiency in the latest trend of generative AI, from literary creation to business writing. Its abilities allow it to generate written content with a high degree of skill and expertise.#ERNIEBot #文心一言 #AI pic.twitter.com/GPhMdIDJW7 — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) April 6, 2023

During a marketing event in March of last year, Baidu CEO Robin Li stated that the Ernie chatbot had capabilities close to GPT-4. Li utilized a prerecorded demonstration of the AI technology, more than likely to avoid any potential mishaps a live presentation could introduce.



