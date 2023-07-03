Apple Could Delete Your Photos In July, How To Protect Your Precious Memories





Today's generation will never know what it's like to drop off rolls of film for processing , then sifting through the developed pictures and preserving them in physical photo albums. That's all been replaced by digital media, enabled in large part by the proliferation of smartphones. That doesn't mean your photos will last forever, though, if you use Apple's My Photo Stream, time is running out to back up your precious memories before they're gone forever.





July 26, 2023. Apple has decided to shutter its My Photo Stream service on July 26, 2023. It already cut off new photo uploads to My Photo Stream last month as it transitions iPhone, iPad, and Mac users over to iCloud. Any photos that were uploaded prior to the cutoff date (June 26, 2023) will remain in iCloud until July 26, after which My Photo Stream will vanish into thin air along with everything in it.





"The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process. If a photo you want isn't already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you save it to your library on that device," Apple explains.





If you're already backing up photos to iCloud, there's nothing to worry about. However, if you've been solely relying on My Photo Stream, you need to take action before it's too late. Unsure if you're using iCloud? It's easy enough to check. On your iPhone or iPad, navigate to Settings > your name > iCloud and make sure Photos is set to On. On your Mac, go to Apple Menu > System Settings > your name > iCloud and ensure On is selected next for Photos for all of your devices.













To save photos that are currently in My Photo Stream but not already in your library, you'll need to do the following...