CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, July 16, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT

MacBook Pro And MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Arm CPUs Could Both Arrive In 2020

2020 apple macbook air
Ever since Apple announced last month that it would be leaving Intel by the wayside to produce its own Arm-based "Apple Silicon", the rumor mill has kicked into overtime about the company's plans. So far, the only "confirmed" aspect of Apple's near-term product plans is that the first Arm-powered Mac will arrive before the end of 2020.

However, DigiTimes alleges that there will in fact be two Arm Macs launching this year. According to the report, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (which has previously been rumored) will now be joined by a 13-inch MacBook Air in late 2020. The report goes on to add that Apple's total shipments of Macs is expected to increase to 16-17 million units for the year compared to 14.5-15.5 million units during 2019.

chip diagram

Earlier this month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo backed up the claim that the 13-inch MacBook Pro would ship during Q4 2020, but opined that the first Arm-based MacBook Air wouldn't arrive until Q1 2021. The timing mismatch between the two sources only amounts to a couple of months, however, in the grand scheme of things.

Kuo's earlier reporting also suggested that Apple will release all-new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro designs later in 2021 that will feature redesigned chassis' to take full advantage of the performance-per-watt benefits of the Apple Silicon. Both of these new models are expected to adopt mini-LED display technology.

apple xcode

Apple Silicon is being billed as a major performance upgrade from the Intel processors that Apple is currently using in its Macs. Besides sharing the same architecture with A-Series processors used in its iPads and iPhones (which will allow these Macs to run iOS/iPadOS apps), Apple says that the it will be able to achieve the "Holy Grail" in computing with higher performance and lower power consumption compared to Intel chips. However, those are just marketing claims at the moment; we'll have to see how these chips actually perform in the real world before we declare Apple a winner in this space.

Apple's newly announced macOS Big Sur has full support for Apple Silicon, along with Rosetta software to enable backwards compatibility with existing x86-64 apps. The company’s transition from Intel to Apple Silicon is expected to take roughly two years.


Tags:  Apple, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, ARM, (NASDAQ:AAPL), apple silicon
Via:  DigiTimes
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms