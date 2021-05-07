Google Play Store Privacy Labels Coming To Make Android Safer And More Trustworthy
Privacy and security have become Google’s modus operandi after the company announced a Password Manager for Android, iOS, and Chrome the other day. Now, the Android arm of Google is taking steps to make Google Play a more “safe, trusted space for billions of people to enjoy the latest Android apps.” The company is therefore “pre-announcing” an upcoming safety section in Google Play to allow people to know how their data is being collected and used.
Working closely with developers, Google will be giving people transparency and control over their own data soon. This will be done through simple means of communicating app safety which are easy to understand for an end-user to make informed choices. This new information will include outlining app security practices, whether data sharing is necessary, if the app follows Google’s Families policy, if a third party verifies the safety section, and whether the app allows users to request data deletion upon uninstall.
This is quite a lot for both developers and users to take in, so this is being “pre-announced” to give time for this to be implemented and settle in. Going forward, developers will be asked to share what data is collected and stores and how it is used. End users will start to see this on all Google Play apps, including Google’s own apps, starting sometime in Q1 of 2022.
Hopefully, this effort will make the Google Play store just a little bit safer yet more open when compared to Apple’s Walled Garden approach. Furthermore, making choices about your data is more important than ever, and we ultimately applaud Google and Android for this work. In any case, let us know what you think of this new policy in the comments below.