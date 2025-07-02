CATEGORIES
Android-To-iPhone Texting Gets A Long-Overdue Feature But There's A Caveat

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, July 02, 2025, 05:06 PM EDT
Some Android users may now be able to edit RCS messages sent to iPhones, which is a welcome addition brought about by the Rich Communication Services (RCS).

iPhone users are already able to edit messages sent to fellow iPhone users. This was not the case on Android until an update was released about a year ago. But even with that update, cross-platfrom editing capability through Google messages was unavailable. This issue was finally resolved with a newer version of the RCS Universal Profile 3.0 specification, which was released in March. This latest version now supports cross-platform message editing between Android and iPhone.

It's important to note, however, that before you test this function from your Android device, the iPhone user must be running iOS 18.5 or the iOS 26 beta. Also, keep in mind that any edit has to be made within a 15-minute window of sending the original message.

If this feature is available on your Android device, you'll see a notification that the original message was edited from your device. However, the edited message appears like a new message starting with an asterisk for the iPhone user. Furthermore, the functionality is currently one-sided, as iPhone users cannot edit RCS messages sent to Android users. This is an issue that Apple may address in the future.

Although this feature is not currently available to all Android users, it will likely be widely released at a later date. If RCS chat is not enabled on your Android device, open Google Messages and tap your profile icon > Messages settings > RCS chats > and Turn RCS chats On.
