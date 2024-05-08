CATEGORIES
Android 14 Patch Brings Camera Fix For Pixel, Better Bluetooth And More

by Ryan WhitwamWednesday, May 08, 2024, 11:47 AM EDT
pixel 8 camera
A new Android update is rolling out, bundling the latest security patches to keep you safe from malicious apps and websites. Most phones will have to wait to get these updates, but Google's Pixel line will see the fixes without delay. The latest patch also includes some improvements and bug fixes specific to the Pixel family.

This update is still Android 14, but the patch level will be updated to 2024-05-01 or 2024-05-05. The date will vary across the Android ecosystem, but Google's phones should all be on 2024-05-05 after the OTA. Phones on 2024-05-01 will have 11 important security fixes, and 2024-05-05 adds seven more patches. You can check your patch level in the About menu in settings.

For Pixel users, the new OTA also includes some functional changes. Bluetooth LE audio should work more reliably after the update. The camera's performance when shooting video has also been improved. The update is available for the following devices: Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

If the OTA has not arrived on your Pixel yet, it won't be long—the rollout started just a few hours after Google announced the update on May 6. If you can't wait or have modified your phone, you can get the factory images or manual OTA update files directly from Google's Pixel developer site. Just keep in mind you'll need some familiarity with tools like ADB and Fastboot to install the updates manually.

pixel may ota
The OTA isn't very large, clocking in at just over 10MB on the Pixel 8 Pro.

You have plenty of choices when buying a new smartphone, but people increasingly expect their devices to go the distance. That's not just a function of hardware quality but software support, as well. That's why Google has turbocharged its Pixel update guarantee in recent years. Its latest phones get an impressive seven years of software support. With a battery swap somewhere in there, a new Pixel phone could survive until 2031.
