Android 12 Accessibility Feature Lets You Control Your Phone Using Facial Expression





Google is currently beta testing a nifty new facial expression feature in Android, that will allow uses to perform certain actions by doing things like smiling, raising their eyebrows, opening their mouth, and so forth. The feature is being added to Google's Android Accessibility Suite, which is a collection of apps that make Android easier to manage for people with disabilities.





This particular feature has been dubbed "Camera Switch" and, assuming all goes to plan, it will release to the public with version 12 of the Android Accessibility Suite. The beta test coincides with the fourth beta drop for Android 12 , the next major version of Google's popular mobile operating system for handsets and tablets.





"Camera Switches use the front camera to see if you're looking at the screen and to recognize facial gestures," Google's description reads. "Images aren't stored or sent to Google. When enabled, this feature uses additional battery. Keep device plugged in and charging if possible."







Click to Enlarge (Source: XDA Developers)







The folks at XDA-Developers shared a handful of screenshots and impressions of the new feature. Some of the gestures supported include...