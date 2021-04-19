AMD's Frank Azor On Ryzen, Radeon And Gaming With AMD – Live April 20 @ 9:30AM EST
In this special episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we're going to kick off the day with our friend Frank Azor, AMD’s Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions. We'll be talking live about some exciting new stuff that's in the works, so be sure to tune in at 9:30AM EST.
If you’d like to participate in the chat and get any questions answered in real-time during the show, we’ll be streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Periscope. Hope to see you all there.