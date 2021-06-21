CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, June 21, 2021, 05:58 PM EDT

AMD's Frank Azor And Carlos Silva Talk FidelityFX Super Resolution Live Here 6/22 At 5:30 PM ET

amd fsr with frank azor and carlos silva
Tomorrow, HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks webcast will have a live chat with two execs from AMD's Radeon graphics and gaming team. Frank Azor, AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, and Carlos Silva Sr., Director of Software Development, will join us at 5:30 PM EST to talk about everything you could possibly want to know about AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. And you can get your own questions answered live as well via the chat, if you join us.

We'll stream live via YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Periscope for those interested in joining in on the chat to field questions in real-time. So be sure to tap on our YouTube channel subscribe button and the reminder bell to make sure you don't miss this special episode.

