CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, April 21, 2020, 09:47 AM EDT

AMD's First-Gen Ryzen 3 1200 Gets Sweet Zen+ Pinnacle Ridge Makeover

ryzen 3 1200 af
AMD took the computing world by storm it launched the first-generation Ryzen 1000 processors based on 14nm Zen "Summit Ridge" architecture. This all-new processor architecture was the first glimmer of hope in AMD's renewed battle with long-time rival Intel.

One of the processors included in that initial lineup was the Ryzen 3 1200, which is still available to this day. However, AMD has seen fit to offer an updated version of the processor using the slightly newer 12nm Zen+ "Pinnacle Ridge" architecture. 

The newer model is distinguished from its predecessor with an "AF" designation instead of "AE" in its OPNB (Ordering Part Number Boxed). So, if you're looking to score one of the new revisions of the chip, you'll need to look for that "AF" designation on the retail box, or at least hope that the online retailer that you're purchasing the chip from provides the product identifier in the listing.

  • AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (2017) YD1200BBAEBOX
  • AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (2020) YD1200BBAFBOX

Zen+ immediately succeeded Zen, and brings a few improvements including Precision Boost 2, improved IPC performance, lower power consumption, faster cache, and support for DDR4-2933 memory (up from DDR4-2666). In the case of the Ryzen 3 1200 AF, it gains all of those improvements, despite the fact that all major specs remain the same.

ryzen 3 1200 af 2

That means that this is still a 4-core/4-thread processor with base/boost clocks of 3.1GHz/3.4GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 8MB L3 cache, and a 65W TDP. There won’t be a dramatic difference in performance between the two processors, but the Ryzen 3 1200 AF should still come out ahead in all measurable benchmarks.

Perhaps the best thing about the Ryzen 3 1200 AF is that it won't come with a price premium; it'll be priced the same as its Ryzen 3 1200 AE counterpart, which means a street price of under $100. Although we haven’t seen the processor makes its way to the United States yet, European retailers are selling the chip for around 55 euros, or about $60.



Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 3 1200, pinnacle ridge, zen+, yd1200bbafbox, ryzen 3 1200 af
Via:  ComputerBase
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms