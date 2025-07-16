AMD Unveils Ryzen AI 5 330 To Fuel Cheaper Copilot+ Laptops





AMD is expanding its Ryzen AI 300 series lineup of mobile processors with the quiet addition of a new entry-level model, the Ryzen AI 5 330. Officially another Krackan Point part (and unofficially, Krackan Point 2), the mobile part should pave the way for Copilot+ branded laptops to hit more mainstream price points without stepping away from the x86 ecosystem.





There is no press release or blog post (that we're aware of) highlighting the new addition, and AMD has not yet added the entry-level SKU to its main Ryzen AI landing page. However, the latest Krackan Point SKU has been added to AMD's processor database with a full specifications rundown.





According to the database entry, the chip features four cores consisting of three Zen 5 cores clocked at 2GHz to 4.5GHz, and a single Zen 5c core clocked at 2GHz to 3.4GHz. Curiously, AMD lists the chip has having 12 threads, though that appears to be a typo. Crunching the numbers, this chip should wield eight threads, not 12.





As for the cache makeup, there is 12MB of total cache, including 4MB of L2 and 8MB of L3.













While not a particularly powerful part (on paper), the chip does wield an unadulterated onboard NPU that delivers up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle. That's the same amount of TOPS as featured on some of AMD's more powerful Strix Point APUs (Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and 365) and the rest of the Krackan Point family (Ryzen AI 7 350 and Ryzen AI 3 340).





For graphics, the Ryzen AI 5 330 sports an integrated Radeon 820M GPU. This consists of two RDNA 3.5 graphics cores clocked at up to 2.8GHz, compared four cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz (Radeon 840M) on the Ryzen AI 5 340, and eight cores clocked at up to 3GHz (Radeon 860M) on the Ryzen AI 7 350.



