AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Zen+ APUs Double The Core Count For A Huge Performance Lift





AMD is adding to its growing line of APUs with its Ryzen Embedded R2000 series, a second-generation mid-range SoC family with some key upgrades over the R1000 series. One of them is an upgrade to 12nm Zen+ CPU cores , versus the original Zen architecture that powers the first-gen models. AMD also took the opportunity to double the core count.





The previously generation Ryzen Embedded R1000 series comprised five SKUs, each wielding two cores and four threads of computing muscle, with max boost clocks ranging from 2.6GHz to 3.5GHz. Four of the models were paired with Vega 3 graphics, and two of the SKUs (R1505G and R1606G) found their way into the Atari VCS





This time around, The Ryzen Embedded R2000 series consists of four SKUs (at least initially) with up to four cores and eight threads. Have a look...









AMD is still offering a dual-core model, the R2312, which features a 2.7GHz base clock, 3.5GHz max boost clock, and three Vega GPU cores clocked at up 1.2GHz. It also supports eight PCIe lanes and DDR4-2400 memory, and can drive up to three external 4K displays.





Next up is the R2314, a 4-core/4-thread chip with a 2.1GHz base clock, 3.5GHz boost clock, and six Vega GPU cores clocked at up to 1.2GHz. It can also drive up to three external 4K displays, but doubles the PCIe lanes to 16 and bumps up memory support to DDR4-2667.





The R2514 is a 4-core/8-thread APU with a 2.1GHz to 3.7GHz clock speed, and eight Vega GPU cores clocked at up to 1.2GHz. Like the R2314, it supports 16 PCIe lanes, DDR4-2667 memory, and can drive three external 4K displays.





Finally, the R2544 sits on top also in a 4-core/8-thread configuration, but is a higher wattage part to drive a faster 3.35GHz base clock. The boost clock checks in a 3.7GHz and it too wields eight Vega GPU cores, but with a slightly faster boost clock at 1.3GHz. It supports 16 PCIe lanes as well, boosts memory support to DDR4-3200, and is the only one of the bunch that can drive four external 4K displays.









"With support for up to 3200 MT/s DDR4 dual-channel memory and expanded I/O connectivity, the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series processors deliver 50 percent higher memory bandwidth4 and up to 2X greater I/O connectivity5 compared to R1000 series processors," AMD says.





AMD is also claiming a rather massive 81 percent CPU and GPU performance uplift at the top end (R2515) compared to the previous generation. And it points out that performance-per-watt is optimized by shifting over to using Zen+ cores.





"For industrial applications like robotics and machine vision as well as thin clients and mini-PCs, the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series raises the bar on performance and functionality," said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Adaptive & Embedded Computing Group at AMD. "The Embedded R2000 Series provides system designers with more performance, optimized power and better graphics, all with a seamless upgrade path."



