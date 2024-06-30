AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 Processor Leaked At Retail With Wonderfully Low Pricing





AMD's first crop of desktop Ryzen 9000 series processors based on its Zen 5 architecture are right around the corning, after having already been formally introduced earlier this month during Computex Taipei. Retail availability is likely just weeks away at this point. While we know what SKUs and specs are on tap, there's still the question of pricing. To that end, if a handful of early retailer listings are any indication, then the Ryzen 9000 series will debut at lower launch prices than the Zen 4 parts they're usurping.





There are some caveats, of course. First and foremost, we're looking at premature listings at a Slovenian retailer, Funtech, which has posted all four desktop SKUs that have been announced thus far. And secondly, we're comparing launch day pricing between the Ryzen 9000 series (Zen 5) and Ryzen 7000 series (Zen 4). Current pricing has fallen quite a bit on the latter (more on that in a moment).





In any event, here's a snapshot of where pricing stands...









AMD's top model, the Ryzen 9 9950X, is listed for €659.90. This chip will take its place as AMD's flagship consumer CPU with a 16-core/32-thread configuration clocked at 4.3GHz to 5.7GHz, along with 64MB of L3 cache. It supplants the Ryzen 9 7950X, which launched at €849 in Europe.





Second from the top, the Ryzen 9 9900X wields 12 cores and 24 threads clocked at 4.4GHz to 5.6GHz, and 64MB of L3 cache. The Slovenian retailer has it listed for €499.90, compared to the Ryzen 7 7900X's launch price of €669 in Europe.





Moving down the list, the Ryzen 7 9700X is an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 3.8GHz base clock, up to a 5.5GHz max boost clock, and 32MB of L3 cache, and is listed for €399.90. For reference, the Ryzen 7 7700X debuted in Europe at €479.





Finally, there's the Ryzen 5 9600X, a 6-core/12-thread part with a 3.9GHz base clock, up to a 5.4GHz boost clock, and 32MB of L3 cache. It's listed for €309.90, compared to the Ryzen 5 7600X launching in Europe for €359.





The prices listed are what Funtech advertises as its "online price," which for each SKU is significantly cheaper than what it claims are the "regular" prices. For example, the site shows the regular price for the Ryzen 9 9950X at €824.88, versus its discounted online price of €659.90. The stated regular price is still lower than the launch MSRP of the Ryzen 9 7950X (in Europe) in this example, but it's much closer.





It also must be noted that the the Ryzen 7000 series has seen several price cuts and discounts since launch. If you were to shop for a Zen 4 CPU currently, here's the street pricing you would see in the US...