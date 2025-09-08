AMD Ryzen 5 9500F Is Coming To Give The 7500F A Budget Beatdown





AMD is now official with its Ryzen 5 9500F, a budget processor that is releasing first to China and could make its way to other territories, just as we saw with the previous generation Ryzen 5 7500F . To be clear, AMD hasn't announced any plans for a global release, but if history repeats itself then it's only a matter of time before the Ryzen 5 9500F becomes more broadly available.





A product listing on AMD's database in China reveals that the new part is a 6-core/12-thread chip just like it's predecessor. However, it's on AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 architecture.





Clock speeds are similar too, though not identical. Both the Ryzen 5 9500F and Ryzen 5 7500F can boost up to 5GHz, but the newer part features a 3.8GHz base clock, which is 100MHz higher than the 7500F.





Similarly, both chips sport 32MB of L3 cache and 6MB of L2 cache, while the 9500F bumps the L1 cache up to 480KB versus 384KB on the 7500F. Both also feature a 65W TDP, and of course they're both compatible with socket AM5 motherboards. Lastly, both lack integrated graphics, as denoted by the "F" suffix in the model name.









How much different does the Zen 5 architecture make on this budget part? According to official slides obtained by Benchlife, AMD is claiming up to 27% faster gaming performance in esports titles, and up to 24% faster performance in AAA games at 1080p and high graphics settings. On average, AMD says the 9500F is 11% and 9% faster in esports and AAA games, respectively, compared to the 7500F.





The biggest gains come in games like World of Warcraft (+27%) and Valorant (+21%) in the esports arena, and AAA titles like Baldur's Gate 3 (+24%) and Far Cry 6 (+21%), according to AMD's own benchmark data. Curiously, a couple of games actually favor the previous generation chip, and namely Black Myth Wukong and F1 2023, albeit just slightly.







