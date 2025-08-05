AMD Radeon RX 9060 Stealth Launches With These Specs For Budget Gaming PCs





AMD is expanding its discrete RDNA 4 GPU lineup with the launch of the Radeon RX 9060, a non-XT version of of the 9060 XT that now occupies the bottom spot in the Radeon RX 9000 series family. According to AMD, the entry-level gaming card can achieve triple-digit frame rates at native 1080p Ultra settings in titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Resident Evil, and a few other games.





It's a bit of a stealth launch, in that AMD hasn't yet publicly posted a press release or a blog post that we're aware of. However, the folks at Tom's Hardware say they have actually seen a press release somewhere, and that it indicates the Radeon RX 9060 will only find its way to "select system integrators." In other words, it's bound for prebuilt configurations only, and not standalone purchases.













We'll have to wait and see if that's actually the case, as ASUS has already listed a custom Dual Radeon RX 9060 on its website, which is equipped with dual BIOSes to toggle between Performance and Quiet modes, as well as axial-tech fans with longer blades to improve airflow. There's also an XFX Radeon RX 9060 Swift Dual model listed at a Korean retailer.





As for the baseline specs, AMD's own product listing reveals that the Radeon RX 9060 wields 28 RDNA 4 compute units (CUs) and 1,792 stream processors, 28 ray accelerators, 56 AI accelerators, 64 ROPs, and 112 texture mapping units.





There's no mention of GPU clocks on the Radeon RX 9060 database entry , though the listing does reveal that AMD opted for 8GB of GDDR6 (18Gbps) memory on a 128-bit bus, yielding up to 288GB/s of memory bandwidth. It also features 32MB of Infinity Cache.





To put those specs into comparison, the 8GB version of the Radeon RX 9060 XT sports 32 CUs and 2,048 stream processors, 32 ray accelerators, 64 AI accelerators, 64 ROPs, and 128 texture mapping units. The VRAM capacity and bus width are the same, though the XT boasts a higher memory bandwidth (up to 320GB/s) by way of using faster 20Gbps memory chips.





We'll be curious to see if the Radeon RX 9060 sticks to prebuilts only, as reported , or if it will be more broadly available to DIY system builders. It will also be interesting to see the consumer reaction. AMD will undoubtedly catch some flak for sticking with just 8GB of VRAM, though to be fair, it makes more sense to go that route on a budget/entry-level gaming card versus higher-end models.



