AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Cards Break Cover At Retail Ahead Of Launch

Back when the Radeon RX 6500 XT came out to fanfare reminiscent of a Monty Python film's wheezing trumpets, AMD also noted that it had an even less capable card, the RX 6400, on its way to OEMs. The processor used for both cards, the RDNA2-based Navi 24, was originally intended exclusively for laptops, but has found its way to the desktop space due to an opening in the market—namely, the dearth of low-end discrete GPUs.
We were never told that the RX 6400 would come to retail, but it seems like that's happening after all. Multiple sites have started to list cards based on the mini Radeon, including this site in Bulgaria and several sites in China. Prominent leaker @momomo_us also tweeted a link to a Singaporean site selling the cards, although that listing has since been taken down.
No word on whether the retail release of these cards was AMD's idea or if the impetus came from the board vendors themselves, but the Singapore listing was for an MSI Aero SKU, while the shop in Bulgaria claimed to carry an ASUS Dual model. Meanwhile, the card shown at Chinese hardware news site MyDrivers looks like it could well be an OEM model, with no visible branding beyond a 'Radeon' badge.
These cards are currently priced at levels above even the superior RX 6500 XT, so it's difficult to take the listings seriously. They do appear to be retail-packaged products, though, not OEM cards. For context, the Radeon RX 6400 is based on a cut-down version of the Navi 24 GPU that powers the RX 6500 XT. So saying, performance is going to be extremely mediocre, although the cards we've seen so far appear to be small and slot-powered, so that's something at least.