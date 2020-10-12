AMD Project Quantum Possibly Revived: Potential Zen 3 And RDNA 2 Mini Gaming PC Incoming?





Over five years ago, AMD launched the R9 Fury, R9 Nano, and showed off something called Project Quantum. Project Quantum would have been a wholly redesigned PC from AMD with its own hardware inside. As the GPUs came and went, Project Quantum went dark... until today. A Twitter user by the name @Pete_2097 discovered a patent from AMD, which was filed in February and granted last month, for the design of Project Quantum.





After the video came out, really nothing was heard of the Project Quantum device. It was presumed that the project had been killed off in favor of other projects AMD wanted to take on. The patent that @Pete_2097 stumbled upon was granted on September 15th and likely was buried by the virtual train wreck that has been going on during 2020. Inside the patent are some design sketches which look nearly the same as the device we saw in 2015.

th where it is set to launch the Radeon RX 6000 Series. Perhaps AMD is saving Project Quantum for a rainy day, so no one takes the idea, or perhaps something will come out with Ryzen 5000 and Big Navi onboard? Maybe AMD will want to showcase the power of Big Navi in a small form factor now since VR has developed significantly since 2015. Hopefully, we will find out more from AMD soon at its event on October 28where it is set to launch the Radeon RX 6000 Series.