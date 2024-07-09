CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Beats Intel In Brand Recognition But Apple Still Sits On Top

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, July 09, 2024, 09:25 AM EDT
amd
There was a time amongst the general populace and PC enthusiasts where Intel reigned supreme. With its poignant 'Intel Inside' marketing campaign, most PCs from the early days of the market were ingrained with Intel's influence. Fast forward a few decades, and AMD has squarely taken the lead, according to a firm that tracks brand values (not to confused with a company's value or market cap).

Based on a new report by Kantar BrandZ, AMD now has better brand recognition than Intel does. Not surprisingly, Apple still tops them both for recognizability amongst the global brands. Nevertheless, this is a stunning turnaround against the once massive Intel behemoth for the smaller and spunky AMD. 

It was not long ago that AMD nearly faced bankruptcy, as AMD executives recently revealed. Sony's PlayStation 4 was a saving grace for the company, allowing it to stay afloat and ride the eventual wave of positivity the future would bring. 

brands

If you are a PC enthusiast, you will remember how dominant Intel's CPUs were for PC gamers and productivity. The price also stayed consistently high, with diminishing innovation year after year for Intel. This is where AMD came in with its Ryzen lineup, providing higher core count chips for prices that undercut Intel. 

After a few generations, AMD eventually toppled Intel in the enthusiast CPU space, with CPUs such as the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which dominates gaming. AMD has not been so lucky on its GPU front against the current behemoth of NVIDIA, but its Radeon RX GPUs have impressed nonetheless. 

Regardless of its trajectory, AMD still falls behind Apple for global brand recognition. This is par for course, as Apple has a stronghold grip on the iPhone market with millions of consumers flocking to the brand. Ever increasing Mac computer sales over the years have also attributed to a general uptick in recognition. 

Much like NVIDIA, Apple's stock price has also enjoyed an uptrend, which further exposes it to the general public and not just enthusiasts. NVIDIA, for example, is now talked about in the mainstream media due to its blazing financial performance recently (the result of smart investments in AI and the data center). Apple, meanwhile, offers up supremely popular consumer products like the iPhone and iPad. 

The current AI zeitgeist is a strong reason with the wave of financial growth amongst many tech companies, putting them front and center. With technology being so prevalent in our daily lives, it is no surprise that the top global brands fall to the likes of Apple, AMD, Intel. and NVIDIA. 
Tags:  (nasdaq:amd), (nasdaq:inc), (nasdaq:apple)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment