AMD And ASRock Built A $15K Crypto Mining Rig Seemingly From Recycled PlayStation 5 APUs





Custom hardware from AMD powers the latest generation game consoles from Microsoft (Xbox Series X|S) and Sony (PlayStation 5), but not every APU designed for these systems makes the cut. What do you do with these excess chips if you're AMD? Find ways to recycle the partially defective hardware, such as injecting them in 4700S/4800S Desktop Kits and, apparently, cryptocurrency mining rigs.





Komachi, a notable leaker on Twitter, spotted a listing for a barebones ASRock mining rig outfitted with a dozen AMD BC-250 APUs. According to a Google translation of the product page, this is a certified and tested item designed in "cooperation between AMD and ASRock."





Who knows what that really means—it could be nothing more than ASRock placing an order with AMD for BC-250 chips, or it could be a slighter deeper collaboration or partnership. Our guess is on the former.





Whatever the case, the tipster reckons the BC-250 chips are discarded Ariel/Oberon parts that were originally bound for the PS5, but didn't make the cut for whatever reason. Rather than discard the silicon, AMD is finding them new homes, this mining rig being potentially one of them.





Here's the rated mining performance of the 12 APUs combined, according to the product page...