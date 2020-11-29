AMD Radeon RX 6800/6800 XT Custom Partner Card Prices Reportedly Won’t Hit MSRP Until Early 2021
This year, we've encountered a chaotic failure of both the red and green teams with respect to being able to meet demand at the launches of their flagship graphics cards. Stock disappeared almost immediately for both, but on the AMD side, the prices of cards from AIB partners especially have been over-inflated. According to the folks at AMD, however, this inflation situation could be changing soon.
Steve and Tim, of HardwareUnboxed sat down and dove into a Q&A session from commenters, and the questions were largely about GPU pricing and availability, as that is on everyone’s mind of late. The first question to come up was by user Seconds, asking, “What are your thoughts about the insane pricing of the AIB RX 6000 series cards?” While the nearly nine-minute segment is interesting to watch, they simply describe it as “absurd, horrendous, insane, ridiculous,” and “disgusting.” Later in the conversation, however, Steve notes that “[HardwareUnboxed] had a private conversation with AMD, and they’ve assured us in 4 to 8 weeks there will be AIB cards available at MSRP.”
While we cannot definitively draw conclusions from what could be happenstance in timing, it shows that the GPU market is volatile and constantly evolving at best. Hopefully, we will see pricing settle and stock improve over the coming weeks as AMD races to bring their cards to market at a reasonable price to compete with NVIDIA.
Yes, through early 2021. https://t.co/mWg3mALBvA— Scott Herkelman (@sherkelman) November 18, 2020
At the end of the day, as AMD's Frank Azor said in our recent interview on the 2.5 Geeks Podcast along with AMD's Scott Herkelman, the wants to get graphics cards into the hands of people as soon as possible, so there is no reason to keep prices high and exclude many waiting customers.