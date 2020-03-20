Amazon Wants Customer Assistance With DoJ Investigation Into COVID-19 Price-Gouging





Amazon is asking customers to cooperate with a Department of Justice criminal investigation that is being conducted into third-party sellers via the Amazon Marketplace. Amazon has informed customers who may have purchased products from sellers that have been price-gouging in the wake of the coronavirus threat that is spreading the nation. An email asking Amazon customers from Joell Parks, a senior law enforcement response specialist from Amazon.

The United States government is putting pressure on Amazon to crack down on sellers that have attempted to take advantage of coronavirus fears among the population to engage in price gouging. The Department of Justice was asked to investigate potential price gouging via Amazon on Wednesday of this week in a letter from four lawmakers, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and antitrust subcommittee chairman David Cicilline.

Amazon also noted earlier this month that it was cooperating with state attorneys general to identify and prosecute any third-party sellers attempting to price gouge on goods. The online retailer has also been restricting the type of merchants who can sell health and sanitation items on its website.

A few days ago, Amazon began warning that its Prime deliveries were being delayed by the crush of online shoppers looking for goods that they can't find in retail stores locally. Amazon also warned of critical item shortages due to the coronavirus, particularly in household goods such as hand sanitizers, toilet paper, and other items.