DeepFaceDrawing AI Can Turn Your Amateur Drawings Into Stunningly Realistic Portraits

Artificial Intelligence ( AI ) has many different uses, including facial recognition and the creation of photo-realistic human faces. However, these various AI applications have not always hit the mark. They often create very basic or unnerving images that fail to bridge the "uncanny valley" gap. A team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and City University of Hong Kong have created one of the most advanced image generators to date. DeepFaceDrawing relies on artificial intelligence to transform sketches of human faces into high-quality images.





Similar AI frameworks require detailed, well-drawn sketches. DeepFaceDrawing is intended to help those with very little drawing experience. According to the team, “our key idea is to implicitly learn a space of plausible face sketches from real face sketch images and find the closest point in this space to approximate an input sketch.”



