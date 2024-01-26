AI Surge Catches US Electric Grid Off Guard, Keeps Coal Plants In Business
Artificial intelligence is taking over the world, not literally, or rather, not yet anyway. However, the use of AI and machine learning is having a butterfly effect. Besides all the standard implications of AI taking jobs and concerns about the responsible use of it, AI is also putting a strain on the power infrastructure around the United States. With this, companies are looking to keep their fossil fuel power generators online a little longer to support the demand.
A recent Bloomberg report details a small patch of northern Virginia, which has been called “data center alley,” which has seen explosive growth in the era of artificial intelligence. This growth has significantly strained the local power grid, leading the power company to temporarily suspend new data center connections in 2022. Of course, this problem has continued, but not without its share of curious solutions, such as the consideration of allowing data centers to run diesel generators during power shortages.
This power problem is not limited to Virginia, though, and has been seen across the United States. It is expected that data centers will triple their power consumption over 2022 levels, up to 390 terawatt hours. To handle this incoming surge, power companies are “reconsidering plans to mothball plants that burn fossil fuels, while a few have petitioned regulators for permission to build new gas-powered ones.” While this is an imperfect solution, it will prevent potential rolling black or brownouts across the nation as the power needs increase.
At the World Economic Forum last week, executive of OpenAI and face of ChatGPT Sam Altman was quoted as saying, “We do need way more energy in the world than we thought we needed before,” and that “we still don’t appreciate the energy needs of this technology.” This also only accounts for AI energy needs, and there also has to be consideration for the growing number of electric vehicles.
Long story short (paywalled), the United States needs more energy, and while reverting back to coal power is a solution, it isn’t a good one. Perhaps rather than go fully into silicon production, Altman should hedge some bets on renewable energy, including nuclear, as higher and cleaner power output is going to become a necessity long before more people need more technology. It's hard to use a fancy new device if you don’t have any power to keep it on.