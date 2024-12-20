CATEGORIES
home News

This AI Santa Claus Is So Realistic You Can Skip The Trip To The Mall This Year

by Paul LillyFriday, December 20, 2024, 11:26 AM EDT
Tavus AI Santa Clause in front of a Christmas tree and fireplace.
Remember that scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" where Clark Griswold loses his you-know-what in an epic, angry rant? That's the kind of rage that can come from braving the crowds during the holiday season. Well, if your only reason for abandoning online shopping for a trip to the mall is to see Santa Claus, you might be happy to know you can book a virtual visit anytime you want, and it's free.

Not that I'm necessarily recommending you go that route—take your kids to see the 'real' thing, for goodness sake. But if you're in a pinch and/or want to see what creative things companies are doing with artificial intelligence these days, then fire up your webcam and sit for a spell with Santa Claus, courtesy of Tavus.io, and see if you fall on the 'Naughty' or 'Nice' list.

I gave it a spin myself and was not expecting a whole lot, but came away impressed, at least for the most part. Tavus is pitching the demo as the "world's first fully AI-powered replica of the man in the red suit," and it's quite convincing. Similar to giving ChatGPT a call (which you can now do).

The AI Santa Claus is based on the company's Conversational Video Interface (CVI). It can "see, hear, and respond" in real time, and while we would talk over each other at certain points, a realistic back-and-forth can certainly be had. The AI Santa is also remarkably observant, too. At one point, he took notice of a partially obstructed cat tree in the background (in poor lighting, no less) and correctly surmised that I have a soft spot for animals.

Splash screen for Tavus' AI Santa Claus.

Whether asked outright or just part of natural conversation, Santa's prone to making all kinds of observations from what is displayed on your webcam. He's also willing to answer a wide assortment of questions, though if you go poking and prodding for details about the underlying technology that makes him tick, he plays it coy. As Tavus explains in a blog post, while this is fun demo, the company has bigger aspirations.

"AI Santa isn’t just for fun—it’s a proof of concept for Tavus’ innovative CVI technology. Developers can explore how Tavus APIs power real-time interactions and hyper-realistic video interfaces. Fork the AI Santa repository to build your own digital twin experiences or integrate the CVI API into projects across industries like healthcare, education, and customer service," Tavus explains.

As you chat with Santa, meter at the bottom tracks how naughty or nice you've been, based on your interaction. The free demo lasts five minutes, after which you can input your email for a summary of the conversation and to see which list you've made, and why. It's pretty neat.

Curious? Turn on your webcam and give it a spin! You can also check out the accompany Github page.
Tags:  Santa, Artificial Intelligence, Santa Claus, AI, tavus
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment