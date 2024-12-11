AI Robot Maker Pulls The Plug Forcing Children To Deal With Loss And Death
The AI robot, called Moxie, is billed as a “learning robot with heart,” designed to help special needs children with emotional intelligence, academic learning, problem solving, and communication. Parents who bought the robots were sold on the idea that it wasn’t just a basic robot, but rather was designed with “constantly updated play-based social emotional content.” Unfortunately, these parents and caregivers will now need to have difficult conversations with their children about why their companion isn’t working.
It all comes down to the fact that Moxie is reliant on cloud services. These include the Large Language Models that the robot uses to “speak” with children. One is called KidFilter, which is “cloud-based software that verifies that each conversation meets certain conditions and ensures conversations don't include prohibited topics and only cover safe topics that are appropriate for children.” There’s also an app that is necessary for parents to be able to manage the robot’s various settings.
Embodied hasn’t been able to provide an exact shut down date for Moxie, other than saying it will “likely to happen within days.” Although it does seem as if it’s making effort to keep the robot going for much longer. Hopefully hackers and the open-source community can figure out a way to keep Moxie going, and come to the rescue for these families.