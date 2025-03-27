Adata XPG Launches Levante II 360 Liquid Cooler To Chill CPUs Up To 320W









It appears that RGB was never a fad, with new designs appearing every single year. The biggest advantages to the newer products like the XPG shows off the LEVANTE II 360 inside a gaming PC with plenty of RGB, which seems to be Asus ROG inspired in its overall design. This certainly will look great in a high-end gaming build, with what appears to be good performance to match. XPG is owned by ADATA, who is well known in the PC building space for other PC components such as hard drives and SSDs. The biggest advantages to the newer products like the LEVANTE II 360 are in the ease of use, such as having integrated fans with more smartly managed cable systems for less clutter. Pricing and availability should be announced soon.

Noise levels for the included fans average out at around 29 bB (A), with PWM available to keep performance where it needs to be. The integrated pump can also be controlled via PWM, so the system can ramp up in performance as the thermals demand it.