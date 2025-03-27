Adata XPG Launches Levante II 360 Liquid Cooler To Chill CPUs Up To 320W

While GPUs have been all the rage lately, CPUs deserve proper attention as they're vital to the gaming experience. XPG has unveiled its latest CPU cooler, the Ultimate LEVANTE II 360. This all-in-one liquid cooler is able to handle CPUs up to 320W TPD, which is quite the overhead for many products. AMD's popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D has a TDP of just 120W, less than its 170W Ryzen 9 9950X
brethren. Chips from Intel, such as the Core Ultra i9 285K max out at 250W for its TDP.
With the performance chops out of the way, the RGB laden design takes the stage. It comes with three ARGB fans that are already pre-installed for ease of use, with an interesting infinity mirror design.
Noise levels for the included fans average out at around 29 bB (A), with PWM available to keep performance where it needs to be. The integrated pump can also be controlled via PWM, so the system can ramp up in performance as the thermals demand it.
XPG shows off the LEVANTE II 360 inside a gaming PC with plenty of RGB, which seems to be Asus ROG inspired in its overall design. This certainly will look great in a high-end gaming build, with what appears to be good performance to match. XPG is owned by ADATA, who is well known in the PC building space for other PC components such as hard drives
.
It appears that RGB was never a fad, with new designs appearing every single year. The biggest advantages to the newer products like the LEVANTE II 360
are in the ease of use, such as having integrated fans with more smartly managed cable systems for less clutter. Pricing and availability should be announced soon.