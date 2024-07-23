Adata Legend 970 Pro PCIe 5 SSD Supercharges Storage At A Blistering 14GB/s





It was not that long ago when we reviewed Adata's Legend 970 SSD , an active-cooled and speedy PCI Express 5.0 drive with rated sequential speeds of up to 10,000MB/s (10GB/s) for both reads and writes, and up to 1.4 million IOPS of 4K random read and write speeds. Now several months later, Adata is putting the PCIe 5.0 petal to the medal with its even faster Legend 970 Pro SSD.





We have not had a chance to test or spend any hands-on time with the Pro model yet, but according to Adata, it kicks speeds up a pretty big notch.





To recap, Adata offers the non-Pro Legend 970 SSD in two capacities: there's a 2TB model rated to deliver up to 10,000MB/s (10GB/s) for sequential reads and writes, and 1.4 million IOPS of 4K random read and writes; and a 1TB variant with 9,500MB/s (9.5GB/s) for sequential reads, 8,500MB/s (8.5GB/s) for sequential writes, 1.3 million IOPS for 4K random reads, and 1.4 million IOPS for 4K random reads.













Compared to the fastest metrics on tap, Adata's new Legend 970 Pro boasts rated sequential read speeds that are 40% faster at up to 14,000MB/s (14GB/s) on the 4TB and 2TB capacities, and 30% faster on the 1TB model, which is rated to hit up to 13,000MB/s (13GB/s).





Meanwhile, rated sequential write speeds check in at 11,000MB/s (11GB/s) for the 4TB model, 10,000MB/s (10GB/s) for the 2TB model, and 5,800MB/s (5.8GB/s) for the 1TB variant.







The 4TB and 2TB models are also both rated to hit 1.8 million IOPS for 4K random reads and 1.3 million IOPS for 4K random writes, while the 1TB model is rated to deliver up to 1.7 million IOPS and 1.25 million IOPS for 4K random reads and writes, respectively.





What it basically boils down to is a faster drive series from top to bottom that leverages more of the available bandwidth of PCIe 5.0 x4 bus. It achieves this with "rigorously selected 232-layer 3D NAND flash memory" paired with Innogrit's IG5666 controller.





Like the non-Pro version, Adata's Legend 970 Pro SSD employs an actively-cooled heatsink that the company claims reduces temps by a "phenomenal 20%." And for what it's worth, Adata also points out that it's the only PCIe 5.0 SSD on the market with a micro-fan directly through M.2 slot.



