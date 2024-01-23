26 Billion Records Exposed From Sites Like Twitter And Discord In Mother Of All Breaches

Tencent - 1.5 billion

Weibo - 504 million

MySpace - 360 million

Twitter - 281 million

Wattpad - 271 million

NetEase - 261 million

Deezer - 258 million

LinkedIn - 251 million

AdultFriendFinder - 220 million

Zynga - 217 million

Luxottica - 206 million

Evite - 179 million

Zing - 164 million

Adobe - 153 million

MyFitnessPal - 151 million

Canva - 143 million

JD.com - 142 million

Badoo - 127 million

VK - 101 million

Youku - 100 million

While these numbers are no doubt astounding and frightening, there is a ray of good news. Apparently the leaked database is a compilation of data collected from previous breaches, which means the content doesn't contain any new information. Folks who have fixed and kept up to date on their account security for these sites have nothing to fear. Just to be sure, you can use online tools like haveibeenpwned.com or built-in alerts or checkers within Android and Apple OSes, to see if your passwords have been compromised.





It's not all good news, though. Researchers are of the belief that the owner of the massive database could potentially be a bad actor. They're also concerned that the leaked data contains more than just credentials, it also consists of sensitive info that could be valuable to people with nefarious intent.







"The dataset is extremely dangerous as threat actors could leverage the aggregated data for a wide range of attacks, including identity theft, sophisticated phishing schemes, targeted cyberattacks, and unauthorized access to personal and sensitive accounts," the researchers said.

