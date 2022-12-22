CATEGORIES
2.5 Geeks: Radeon RX 7900 Series Vs GeForce RTX 40 Series - FIGHT!

by Marco ChiappettaThursday, December 22, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT
In this latest episode of our 2.5 Geeks livestream, we discuss some recent tech news and our holiday wish lists, dive deep into the latest GPU releases from AMD and NVIDIA – including the Radeon RX 7900 series and GeForce RTX 4080 – and drop some hints about an upcoming giveaway sponsored by Lenovo. Watch the show below, and if you enjoyed the conversation, please like and subscribe to our channel so you’ll be alerted next time we’re live...


Show Notes:
00:00 Countdown Begins
05:00 Intro Action
06:40 Dang Chris Looks Good
07:38 It's Beer-30
12:25 Chris Broke It
18:47 Lenovo Giveaway Tease
22:28 GPUs: 7900 vs 4080
28:30 GPU Form Factor
30:39 Missed Targets?
42:05 Why The Low Mins?
48:47 The Musk-GPU
52:32 Frame Generation
56:00 FG And Latency
Tags:  Radeon, GeForce, GPU, podcast, webcast, Livestream, 2.5 Geeks
