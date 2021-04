2.5 Geeks Livestream: AMD's Frank Azor On Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 And Much More!

In this special episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we have a morning cup of joe with our buddy Frank Azor from AMD . And we'll be talking about some exciting new stuff that was just incorporated in the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin suite...0:00 - Introduction01:00 - Frank Azor, Chief Architect Gaming Solutions03:00 - AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 Overview10:30 - Testing AMD's Game Streaming To Twitch15:40 - Dynamic QoS To Optimizing Steaming And AMD Link21:20 - What happned to AMD Fluid Motion?25:44 - Balancing Improvements With New Features28:04 - Where is AMD's Driver Software Suit Headed?38:03 - Do game developers ever push back over features?41:28 - Updates On AMD's Super Resolution feature?44:55 - What kind of load is placed on the GPU when Streaming?46:23 - Will Crossfire be coming back?51:00 - Handful Of Quick-Hit Viewer Questions53:02 - Video Color Profile Questions57:10 - Improvements in driver performance and installation60:21 - Fixing And Occulus Link Bug62:05 - Questions on pricing and availability71:50 - Frank wrapping things up