2.5 Geeks Livestream: AMD's Frank Azor On Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 And Much More!
In this special episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we have a morning cup of joe with our buddy Frank Azor from AMD. And we'll be talking about some exciting new stuff that was just incorporated in the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin suite...
Show Notes:
0:00 - Introduction
01:00 - Frank Azor, Chief Architect Gaming Solutions
03:00 - AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 Overview
10:30 - Testing AMD's Game Streaming To Twitch
15:40 - Dynamic QoS To Optimizing Steaming And AMD Link
21:20 - What happned to AMD Fluid Motion?
25:44 - Balancing Improvements With New Features
28:04 - Where is AMD's Driver Software Suit Headed?
38:03 - Do game developers ever push back over features?
41:28 - Updates On AMD's Super Resolution feature?
44:55 - What kind of load is placed on the GPU when Streaming?
46:23 - Will Crossfire be coming back?
51:00 - Handful Of Quick-Hit Viewer Questions
53:02 - Video Color Profile Questions
57:10 - Improvements in driver performance and installation
60:21 - Fixing And Occulus Link Bug
62:05 - Questions on pricing and availability
71:50 - Frank wrapping things up