CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, April 21, 2021, 05:04 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks Livestream: AMD's Frank Azor On Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 And Much More!

frank azor live stream april 2021 hero
In this special episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we have a morning cup of joe with our buddy Frank Azor from AMD. And we'll be talking about some exciting new stuff that was just incorporated in the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin suite...


Show Notes:
0:00 - Introduction
01:00 - Frank Azor, Chief Architect Gaming Solutions
03:00 - AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 Overview
10:30 - Testing AMD's Game Streaming To Twitch
15:40 - Dynamic QoS To Optimizing Steaming And AMD Link
21:20 - What happned to AMD Fluid Motion?
25:44 - Balancing Improvements With New Features
28:04 - Where is AMD's Driver Software Suit Headed?
38:03 - Do game developers ever push back over features?
41:28 - Updates On AMD's Super Resolution feature?
44:55 - What kind of load is placed on the GPU when Streaming?
46:23 - Will Crossfire be coming back?
51:00 - Handful Of Quick-Hit Viewer Questions
53:02 - Video Color Profile Questions
57:10 - Improvements in driver performance and installation
60:21 - Fixing And Occulus Link Bug
62:05 - Questions on pricing and availability
71:50 - Frank wrapping things up
Tags:  AMD, podcast, Geeks, webcast, Livestream, frank azor, nasdaqamd

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment