2.5 Geeks: Intel ARC Graphics Q&A With Martyn Stroeve And Scott Wasson

In our latest 2.5 Geeks livestream, we have a lively discussion about all things Intel Arc Graphics -- from XeSS to the tech behind the GPU -- with Intel special guests Martyn Stroeve, Senior Director Graphics Product Marketing, and Scott Wasson, Senior Manager Graphics Tech Analysis.01:30 - Introducing Martyn and Scott03:32 - Putting Together The Intel ARC Team07:10 - What is Intel's long-term goal with discrete GPUs?12:47 - Additional Battlemage, Celestial and Druid GPU News15:52 - Is XeSS somewhat of a hybrid solution vs. DLSS and FSR?19:50 - Do game devs have to provide Intel assets to train XeSS?24:00 - Have game devs been open to adopting XeSS?25:50 - Discussing XeSS vs. Native 4X with XMX and DP4a29:18 - Which early games are optimized for Intel Arc?29:50 - What is Intel going to ensure good day-0 driver support?31:47 - Can Intel ARC run UE5 with hardware Lumen enabled?34:00 - Will future Intel integrated graphics get XMX Accelerators?35:42 - How did Intel come up with the ARC branding?37:45 - Who the heck is Fred?40:05 - What is the earliest version of DX that will be supported?42:47 - Is Intel doing anything to ensure GPU availability?44:20 - For Scott: What was it like moving from AMD to Intel?47:02 - Will Intel ARC support adaptive sync monitors?47:30 - Intel Alchemist Overclocking support?50:01 - What part of the Intel ARC story hasn't been covered well?51:57 - Discussing the Alchemist, Battlemage, Celestial and Druid Artwork57:56 - TechTechPotato Crashes the party