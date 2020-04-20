ASUS' Entire Z490 Intel Comet Lake-S Motherboard Lineup Leaks

Leaks and rumors continue to flood the web in regards to Intel's still-not-released Comet Lake-S desktop processors, and it is sure looking like a launch is right around the corner at this point. How so? In addition to the leaked benchmark entries we have covered in past weeks, a bunch of press assets outlining a bevy of Z490 motherboards from ASUS have found their way to the web as well.







To quickly recap, Intel has already launched Comet Lake on mobile, with its low power Comet Lake-Y and Comet Lake-U series, and the higher end Comet Lake-H parts. The next stop is the desktop. That is where Comet Lake-S comes into play, and it is another iteration of Intel's 14-nanometer node. The expectation is more cores, faster clocks, and perhaps better power efficiency (though expect the top-tier chips to require heavy duty cooling to hit 5GHz and up).





On the motherboard side, Intel is expected to launch a Z490 chipset to coincide with Comet Lake-S. Intel's hardware partners are apparently ready to go, and ASUS in particular, which has more than a Z490 motherboards on tap.









What you see up top is a press render for the Prime Z490-A. It is one of three Prime Z490 motherboards, the other two being the Prime Z490-P and Z490M-Plus. Features vary by mode, with the Prime Z490-A being the highest end of the Prime bunch. It sports a 12+2 power phase design and serves up three PCI Express 3.0 x16 slots, a singe PCI Express 3.0 x1 slot, a slew of USB ports, and various other features, as outlined in the chart above.









Interestingly, ASUS was the one that inadvertently leaked an image of a Z490 TUF Gaming product. As spotted by Twitter user @momomo_us (via Videocardz), the TUF Gaming B365 product page showed a description the B460-Pro, with a picture and chipset logo from the TUF Gaming Z490-Plus. Oops!





The TUF Gaming model sports a pair of PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, two M.2 slots, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity, among other features.













In addition to the Prime and TUF Gaming lineups, ASUS is planning to unveil a bunch of ROG Strix Z490 and ROG Maximus XII motherboards. All of these models sport at least two two PCIe x16 slots (several of them have three), and they come in various sizes/form factors—ATX, microATX, and mini-ITX.





Out of all the motherboards listed, the ROG Strix Z490-I stands out as the only one with HDMI 2.0b support, at least according to charts above. As for wired connectivity, all of the ROG Strix Z490 motherboards feature 2.5GbE LAN support, while the ROG Maximus XIII kicks things up a notch with a 10GbE LAN port.





It's rumored Intel's Comet Lake-S stack will scale to 10 cores and 20 threads. These will also require a new motherboard, as these are expected to be LGA 1200 socket processors.





